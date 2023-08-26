Serge Saxonov Sells 3,757 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $100,220.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,401,200.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $116,320.00.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $63.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

