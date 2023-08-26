B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 955 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Insmed were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $26,850,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $9,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 34.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 359,175 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.06.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

