B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Masimo by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $110.75 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

