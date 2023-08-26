B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2,008.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

