Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,285 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.81.

View Our Latest Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.