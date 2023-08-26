Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.07 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.