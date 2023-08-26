Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

