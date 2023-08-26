Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALB opened at $189.73 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

