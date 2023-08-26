1,000 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,166 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

RS stock opened at $275.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average of $256.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.