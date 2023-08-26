Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 17,241 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

