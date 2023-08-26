B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,063 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

