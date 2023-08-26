Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $304.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.81 and its 200 day moving average is $312.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

