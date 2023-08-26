Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after buying an additional 262,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $145.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

