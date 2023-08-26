Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

HON stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

