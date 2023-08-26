Atria Investments Inc Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RACE opened at $311.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.66 and its 200-day moving average is $291.12. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.66.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

