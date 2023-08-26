Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.0 %

IR opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

