Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Gold Trust worth $117,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 59,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.