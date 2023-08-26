Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $52,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TROW stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.