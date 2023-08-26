Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $229.01 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,595. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

