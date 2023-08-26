Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $2.69 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $198.43 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 148.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average is $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,445 shares of company stock worth $10,136,611. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

