3,577 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

