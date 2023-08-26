M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $416.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.08 and its 200 day moving average is $374.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

