Connectus Wealth LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,042.51 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,905.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,693.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

