Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $496,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

