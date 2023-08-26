5,428 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %
Diageo stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $175.82. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Diageo Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.22) to GBX 4,440 ($56.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,000 ($51.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.81) to GBX 2,920 ($37.25) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.