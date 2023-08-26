Connectus Wealth LLC Has $882,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 415,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 155,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

