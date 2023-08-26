Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

