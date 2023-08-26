Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biogen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,006,000 after acquiring an additional 180,012 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.59.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

