M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 106,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.76 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $119.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.