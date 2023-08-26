M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $179.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

