M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $731,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 81,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,516,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $131.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.