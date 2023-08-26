Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 203.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

