First Digital USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $40.09 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $324.01 million and approximately $40.09 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 323,997,227 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 323,997,226.82. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99989237 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $58,489,188.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

