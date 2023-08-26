CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.06

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $3.76 million and $0.06 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00150985 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

