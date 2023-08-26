Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in AON by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $332.16 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.76.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

