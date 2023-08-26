Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,907.71 or 0.11175732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $158,257.21 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
