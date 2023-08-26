Geegoopuzzle Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $776.42 million and $1.13 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $5.18 or 0.00019894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

