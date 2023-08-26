B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,319 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.88 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

