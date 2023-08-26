61,218 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 155,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 96,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.