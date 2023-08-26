BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded BILL from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.83.

NYSE:BILL opened at $105.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

