Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

