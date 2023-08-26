Greenleaf Trust Sells 772 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

CNP stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

