Greenleaf Trust Buys 21,629 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.