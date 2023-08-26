Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,004,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.