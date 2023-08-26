Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.7 %

ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.39.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

