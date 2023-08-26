Barrett & Company Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,521 shares of company stock worth $12,927,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.