Greenleaf Trust Has $700,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

