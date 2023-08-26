Greenleaf Trust Has $684,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,366,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.46 and its 200-day moving average is $488.39.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

