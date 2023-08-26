Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

