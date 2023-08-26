3,926 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

